Denver’s COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund awards new funding to 52 organizations

DENVER — More than 50 arts organizations will receive second-round grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 from Denver's COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund.

After a year of lockdowns and stay-at-home orders, many businesses have suffered, including those involved in arts and culture. To help, the Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation announced Wednesday that 52 local art organizations will receive grants through the second round of the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund.

These grants total $892,500, and range from $5,000 to $50,000 per organization.

Gary Steuer, president and CEO of Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, said they are pleased the fund was able to provide more support to the cultural community.

“Our arts organizations continue to face enormous financial challenges, with continuing restrictions on live gatherings to keep patrons and artists safe," Steuer said. "We are especially gratified that Bonfils-Stanton Foundation’s initial leadership gift of $1 million was matched by numerous and generous donors, big and small.”

Gina Ferrari, director of the Grants Program at Bonfils-Stanton Foundation, said they received an overwhelming number of application for the second-round grants, which highlights the struggle many of these organizations are facing.

The COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund was first launched in May 2020 and the 41 first-round grants awarded in August totaled $1.2 million.

Javier Alberto Soto, president and CEO of The Denver Foundation, explained how arts and culture is essential to Denver.

“Arts organizations are major drivers of economic opportunity, creating meaningful jobs and careers for thousands of creative and diverse people in Colorado," Soto said. "Their work strengthens our spirits in difficult times, giving us opportunities for connection, education, community-building, and change. The Denver Foundation was honored to partner with Bonfils-Stanton Foundation to support the sector’s work through the COVID-19 Arts & Culture Relief Fund.

These are the 52 organizations that received funding:

