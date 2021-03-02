Denver Public Library plans to reopen nine branches on March 9

DENVER – The Denver Public Library plans to reopen nine of its branches next Tuesday, which have been closed for nearly a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The nine locations will open with limited hours – from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday for most locations – starting on March 9.

The Denver Public Library said the following branches would have limited capacities to allow for proper distancing:

Bear Valley Branch Library

Ross-Cherry Creek Branch Library

Rodolofo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library

Green Valley Ranch Branch Library

Hampden Branch Library

Sam Gary Branch Library

Ross-University Hills Branch Library

Valdez-Perry Branch Library

Westwood Branch Library

The Westwood Branch will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, while the others will operate on the aforementioned hours. The normal curbside pickup hours will continue and can be found here.

The Denver Public Library said people will be able to check out materials, use the collections, computers and more. Meeting and study rooms will remain closed for the time being.

The library says it expects to open more branches in early April. The branches reopening next week will have a person at the entrance of each branch to be sure people are not coming in while sick, as well as distanced furniture and work stations, disinfection protocols and sneeze guards.

“Our 2021 commitments to the community include providing access to our collection, providing technology access, and providing access to our public spaces,” City Librarian Michelle Jeske said in a letter to patrons. “We’re pleased to make this step toward fulfilling our community commitments and assist our community in recovering from the pandemic while keeping safety top of mind.”

