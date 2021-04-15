Denver businesses prepare to open at 100% capacity with some restrictions still in place

DENVER — In RiNo, the Denver Central Market caters to everyone’s desires by offering plenty of food options but over the last year, the energy that was once behind their doors diminished when people weren’t allowed to sit inside.

"We lost customers, we lost business, it has been a very, very difficult year, some of my vendors have suffered a lot," said Kate Kaufman, Operations Director of Denver Central Market.

Kaufman manages the market. For her, news of being able to operate at 100% capacity while still enforcing social distancing, means some of those tables that were stored away will be back out on the floor.

"We’re only going to be able to bring back six tables but even that feels pretty monumentally important to us," said Kaufman.

Not only does indoor seating benefit customers especially on cold days but it also gives businesses inside a lifeline.

"Bringing the tables back in is that dining experience and that’s what this location needs. We’re an impulse business. You don’t often come just for ice cream, you come and you have a meal first," said Erika Thomas, owner of High Point Creamery.

For Thomas and her staff at High Point Creamery, opening up while keeping some restrictions allows more people to get vaccinated.

"I keep saying like, we’re almost through, I can see the light, we’re almost going to be there," said Thomas.

Although the market won’t bring tables out until Monday, businesses here can’t wait to welcome their customers back inside.