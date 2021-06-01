Civic Center Eats, Denver's largest food truck gathering, returns with expanded dinner time

DENVER — A summertime tradition is returning to Denver's Civic Center Park Tuesday. At lunch time, you'll see food trucks lining up for the annual Civic Center Eats.

This year, the event is starting out with seven different food trucks — everything from gourmet hot dogs to Greek food. Organizers expect to add more food trucks to the event throughout summer as more downtown businesses near Civic Center Park continue reopening.

You'll have the opportunity to take your pick from one of the food trucks every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Some will stick around week after week, with their menus posted on the Civic Center Eats website.

Last year, the event was postponed several months and was limited to only Wednesdays and Thursdays because of the pandemic.

This year, the focus is on helping small businesses.

"It really has turned into somewhat of a small business incubator," said Eric Lazzari, the executive director of the Civic Center Conservancy. "We have seen food trucks who started at Civic Center Eats years ago — now they have three or four restaurants now throughout Denver. And so it really is a place for that as entrepreneurs who are in the culinary business."

The event will run between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.