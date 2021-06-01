After 'rough year,' Moe's BBQ on S. Broadway back open with barbecue, beers, bands, bowling and more

DENVER -- If your Memorial Day barbecue plans were rained out, don't worry, there's a BBQ spot on South Broadway that is now fully open and ready to take care of your needs.

Moe's BBQ in Englewood, the last of four metro Denver locations, is hoping to put the struggles of the past year behind them.

"It's been kind of a rough year, but we're still here," said General Manager Greg Zaranski. "I went from 30 employees down to 4, then back up to 15, so we're making progress."

Bar manager Andrew Rogers, a longtime employee of Moe’s, says making it through the pandemic was tough – and that he wasn’t sure if the restaurant would make it all the way through.

“It’s a very sad place when you can’t have customers in here,” Rogers said.

The restaurant is also welcoming back local bands to play live music, and the famed bowling alley is back up to full capacity as well for a well-rounded Moe’s experience.

“We are so excited to be back. [Guests] are excited to eat again, jam out, listen to music, bowl, and be with their families,” said Bailee Cavos, who has been with Moe’s for 7 years. “We’re opening the home again for everyone to come and get that Southern cooking.”

Rogers says now that the restaurant, bowling alley, venue and bar are back, Moe’s is here to stay.

“Honestly, if this location has stayed here and been successful through this last year and change, there’s nothing that can stop it,” he said.The last remaining Moe’s is the original location and is Zaranski and other employees’ prime focus moving forward, Zaranski said.

“Losing the concerts and losing the bowling, and losing the vibe that we had in here, it was tough. But now that we have that vibe returning, it makes you feel great,” Zaranski said. "Hopefully on the other side, things will be great. We just keep building. We are at the point where we are pretty busy."

The restaurant is looking to hire new staff to help out.

Editor’s Note: This video was shot by Denver7 Photojournalist Eric English in one take using a drone, with interview sound mixed in.

