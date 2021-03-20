$30M grant aims to revitalize Colorado main streets and fund creative spaces outdoors

GOLDEN, Colo. — Gov Jared Polis and Golden city leaders gathered on Friday to sign a bill that will inject $30 million into the state to help improve main streets across Colorado.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is approving grants through two programs for communities that apply.

The money is designated to help fund transportation projects, like improving bike lanes and walking areas. It will also fund creative spaces to increase dining and shopping areas that can boost economic growth while providing a safe environment outdoors where people can easily socially distance.

So far, funding has been approved for 65 recipients. Golden was approved for $50,000; part of the money will be used to add lighting to Miners Alley, which will increase space for local businesses and help attract new customers.

Brandon Narva owns Goozell Yogurt and Coffee in downtown Golden. He is also the vice-chairman of the Golden Downtown Development Authority.For the last year, the board has been trying to find funding to get lights put in the alley. Thanks to the bill, they finally have money to make it happen, Narva said.

“One of the great benefits is that it doesn’t just work towards today. It’s looking for the future to make sure that we create these beautiful environments that will create the revitalization,” Narva said.

Last summer, CDOT was injected with $4.1 million in grants to promote public health and economic activity by creating creative spaces for businesses to survive the pandemic. A spokesperson with CDOT said the program’s success played a vital role in the approval of an additional $30 million in grants.

