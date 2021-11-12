Radio Flyer Has A New Line Of Electric Bikes And Scooters For Adults

Radio Flyer, the 104-year-old company that makes the iconic Little Red Wagon, is officially now making products for adults with a brand new line of e-bikes and e-scooters.

The Flyer line of e-bikes and e-scooters features two e-bikes with long-tail and mid-tail frames, an e-scooter and a variety of accessories including child carriers and storage solutions.

The electric bikes start at $1,699 and include a 500-watt rear hub motor, Flight Speed lithium-ion battery, five levels of pedal assist and a throttle-only option. The electric scooter is quite a bit cheaper, starting at $599. The scooter has a slim design and foldable body and is available in three colors. It travels up to 15.5 miles per charge and reaches a top speed of 16 miles per hour, so it’s perfect for a short commute.

The bikes and scooter each include a headlight for safety. The scooter includes a splash-resistant frame and Bluetooth compatible with both Android and iOS systems. They will begin to ship in early December, but you can preorder them now.

Radio Flyer

This is just one of a handful of new Radio Flyer products released in the last few years. Last year, they introduced a mini Tesla made for children 1.5-4 years old.

The ride-on My First Model Y features the design of Tesla’s full-size Model Y vehicle and comes equipped with a honking horn, an ergonomic seat for comfort, black induction wheels and a working steering wheel. It is not motorized, so your child will use their legs to move the vehicle.

Radio Flyer

While new for Radio Flyer, electric scooters for adults have been popular for years. There are several other brands to choose from that you can buy pretty much anywhere, like this Alpha foldable electric scooter at Best Buy and this GOTRAX Rival commuting folding electric scooter at Walmart.

Harley-Davidson is also working on its own electric scooter. While their version doesn’t appear to be for sale just yet, the company announced them in 2019, saying they’re suitable for anyone who doesn’t have a motorcycle license.

Have you ever considered purchasing an e-bike or e-scooter?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.