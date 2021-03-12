Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

"Quad" Leaders Meeting To Discuss China

The virtual round table will bring together the U.S., Japan, India and Australia.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 07:34:36-05

The White House says President Biden will hold a virtual round table with leaders from Australia, India and Japan. 

The meeting of the so-called "Quad" will focus on efforts to counter China's growing economic and military power. 

U.S. and Chinese officials plan to meet next week for what will be the first high-level in-person contact between the two countries under the Biden administration. President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke for the first time last month, but appeared at odds over most issues.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy