6 Dr. Seuss Books Pulled By Publisher Over Racist Imagery

“From there to here, and here to there,”

Dr. Seuss books are an international affair.

But some of his stories have caused a scare

With portrayals of people that are unfair.

Like an Asian person with chopsticks in hand

Or African American men, barefoot as they stand.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises says it’s hurtful and wrong

And a message it no longer wants to prolong.

The publishing of six books will be curtailed.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises is ceasing their sale.

A panel of experts decided which books to stop --

Their prices now skyrocketing in online shops.

Some view the move as “cancel culture,”

Like conservative commentator Ben Shapiro.

But some educators say books can be a sculptor,

Molding young minds on who is a real-life villain or hero.

"How do we change?" some ask, when we have Read Across America Day,

Which aims to inspire kids to go ahead, read away.

But it’s tied to, and is on, Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

Well, some U.S. school districts are separating the movement from the author’s birthday.

Prompting one Virginia school district to clear up some hear-say.

It said: “Dr. Seuss books have not been banned.

"We just want to celebrate all books… not one man’s."

Even President Biden seems to be down with that plan.

He didn’t mention Dr. Seuss in this year’s virtual program.

Even though other presidents had.

In the meantime, Dr. Seuss enterprises says it’ll review its portfolio

To represent all children and families we know.

Lauren Magarino, Newsy, Chicago.

