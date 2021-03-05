Prosecutors Says Officer Was On Floyd's Neck For About 9 Minutes

The trial for the former Minneapolis police officer charged with the murder of George Floyd... Begins Monday.

Prosecutors trying the case against Derek Chauvin... Now say his knee was on Floyd's neck for about 9 minutes.

That amount of time has fluctuated.

It was originally recorded as 8 minutes and 46 seconds -- but a math error corrected that to a minute less.

Now... Filings say it was at least nine minutes.

A spokesman for Minnesota's attorney general's office says the length of time will be presented as evidence in the trial.

