Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II's Husband, Dies At 99

Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99 years old.

The Royal Family confirmed his death, saying he died peacefully Friday morning at Windsor Castle.

He was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark, but his family was forced to flee Greece when he was still an infant.

When he married Elizabeth in 1947, Philip gained a new title: Duke of Edinburgh.

And after Elizabeth became queen, Philip often accompanied her on her official appearances around the globe.

The duke was the longest-serving royal spouse in British history. He retired from royal duties in August 2017.

At that time, Philip had taken part in more than 22,200 solo engagements, given almost 5,500 speeches and gone on more than 600 solo trips overseas.

Philip leaves behind his wife, four children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Trending stories at Newsy.com