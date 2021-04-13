Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Grandfather Prince Philip

Prince Harry said he, along with Meghan and son Archie, will hold a "special place" in their hearts for the late Prince Philip.

Harry released his tribute Monday, calling his grandfather a man of service and honor.

He is expected to attend Philip's funeral in Britain. It will be the first time seeing his family in-person since the revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, who is pregnant, is following doctor's orders to stay in California and not travel.

Harry shared a personal memories of his grandfather, saying in part, "To me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter and cheeky right 'til the end."

Trending stories at Newsy.com