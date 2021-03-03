President Biden Expects Enough Vaccine For All Adults By End Of May

President Biden says the U.S. will have enough vaccine supply for every adult by the end of May.

That's two months sooner than he previously predicted.

It's thanks to pharmaceutical company Merck partnering with its competitor, Johnson & Johnson, to help manufacture the vaccine.

"We also invoked the Defense Production Act to equip two Merck facilities to the standards necessary to safely manufacture the J&J vaccine. And with the urging and assistance of my administration, Johnson & Johnson is also taking additional new actions to safely accelerate vaccine production," President Biden said. "Johnson & Johnson's vaccine manufacturing facilities will now begin to operate 24/7."

The president also urged states to prioritize teachers in the vaccination process.

"As yet another move to help accelerate the safe reopening of our schools, let's treat in-person learning like an essential service that it is," he said.

The president said schools can be open with precautions in place even before employees are vaccinated. But he said he's challenging all states to get every teacher, school staff member and child care workers to have at least one shot by the end of this month. The White House says it will work with retail pharmacies to help that effort.

Trending stories at Newsy.com