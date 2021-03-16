President Biden, VP Harris Travel For COVID Relief Rescue Plan

President Biden will visit a small business in Delaware County, Pennsylvania today. He will promote the COVID relief rescue plan.

Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Denver Tuesday and made a trip to Las Vegas Monday to do the same thing.

Harris visited a Vegas vaccine clinic and a fulfillment center where people created food boxes for those in need. Harris said the tour is not to sell the plan, but to educate.

"And so I'm here to also make sure we get the word out so folks know what they are entitled to receive. said Harris "And also, by extension, they remember this is supposed to be the job of your government."

President Biden had previously said President Barack Obama's administration did not educate the public enough about the benefits of its economic plan. The president said he wants to do a better job this time around.

