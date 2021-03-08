President Biden Signs Voting Rights Executive Order

President Biden marked the anniversary of one of the most historic fights for voting rights in the U.S. by signing an executive order to improve voting access for all Americans.

Yesterday marked 56 years since "Bloody Sunday," when hundreds of civil rights activists were beaten by law enforcement as they marched for voting rights in Selma, Alabama.

President Biden's order expands access to voter registration, calls on heads of federal agencies to give their employees time off to vote and demands an overhaul of the voter information website vote.gov.

Democrats in Congress are pushing forward a voting rights bill of their own. The measure is heading through the Senate.

