President Biden Says Wait And See What Investigation Shows

Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliott spoke with President Biden yesterday morning.

He says the president offered his support to the city.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, President Biden didn't criticize the actions by the Brooklyn Center police officer involved in the shooting, but he did say looting is unacceptable.

"I want to make it clear again, there is absolutely no justification, none, for looting, no justification for violence. Peaceful protests, understandably," he said. "And the fact is that, you know, we do know that the anger, pain and trauma that exists in the black community and that environment is real, it's serious and it's consequential, but it does not justify violence and or looting."

President Biden says he hasn't spoken with Daunte Wright's family but sends them his condolences.

Trending stories at Newsy.com