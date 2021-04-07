President Biden Bumps Up Vaccine Eligibility Deadline

President Biden bumped up his deadline for states to make all adults eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

Now, he wants states to do that on or before April 19.

But even as the president expressed optimism about the pace of vaccinations, he warned that the U.S. is not out of the woods yet and said coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have been rising.

"The virus is spreading because we have too many people who see the end in sight, think we're at the finish line already. But let me be deadly earnest with you: We aren't at the finish line. We still have a lot of work to do. We’re still in a life-and-death race against this virus."

Additional reporting by The Associated Press.

