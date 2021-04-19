Biden Admin. Seeks Support On Infrastructure, Jobs And Education

Today, the Biden administration is focusing on drumming up support for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

The president will meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers, while the vice president is traveling to Greensboro and High Point, North Carolina. Her trip will highlight the American Jobs Plan.

The first lady and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit a community college in Illinois.

When she was second lady, Jill Biden helped emphasize the importance of community colleges for the U.S. economy following the recession.

