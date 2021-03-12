Pres. Biden Says 'Good Chance' Americans Can Gather On July 4

President Biden says Americans could get their first taste of normalcy July 4. He announced new goals Thursday night while marking the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic. And hours after he signed the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan into law.

"if we do this together, by July the 4th there's a good chance you, your families and friends will be able to get together in their backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout or a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day," he said.

The president made clear they would need to be small gatherings. And it all hinges on Americans doing their part. That includes wearing masks, social distancing and getting a COVID-19 vaccine when it's their turn. And that opportunity may come sooner than you think.

"Tonight I'm announcing that i will direct all states, tribes and territories to make all adults people 18 and over eligible to be vaccinated no later than May 1," he said. "Let me be clear that doesn't mean everyone's going to have that shot immediately, but it means you'll be able to get in line beginning May 1."

