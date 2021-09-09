Preliminary hearing testimony reveals Gannon Stauch was shot and stabbed

EL PASO COUNTY — After months of delays, the woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson, Gannon Stauch, will be back in the courtroom for her preliminary hearing on Thursday, September 9 and Friday, September 10.

Letecia Stauch is accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson Gannon in their Lorson Ranch home on January 27, 2020.

A preliminary hearing is when prosecutors must convince the judge there is enough evidence to take the case to trial.

In an unusual move, Stauch has waived her presence in this hearing. District Attorney Michael Allen unsuccessfully argued that if she waived her right to presence, she has waived her right to a preliminary hearing. The judge disagreed.

The first witness called in the hearing was Sgt. Jason Yoder of the Santa Rosa Sheriff's Office (Florida). He was called to check out the report of a body found inside a suitcase along the Escambia River Bridge in 2020.

When Sgt. Yoder got there, he saw a suitcase opened, and a body wrapped in blankets. He described seeing injuries to the body described in the autopsy report as a fractured skull, a gunshot wound to the lower jaw, and eighteen sharp force wounds, and what appeared to be defensive wounds on the hands.

He later learned the identity of the boy as Gannon Stauch after a match was made using DNA analysis. According to the coroner who handled the autopsy, the cause of death is listed as a gunshot wound with blunt-force trauma to the head.

Next to testify was Kevin Clark, formerly of the Colorado Springs Police Department employee. He presented data collected from vehicles and Stauch's phone to track her whereabouts the day after investigators believe Gannon was killed. The trips include seemingly random trips in southeastern Colorado Springs, Falcon and into Douglas County. This data gives insight into why investigators spent time in all of those areas conducting searches before the body was found in Florida.

Following a brief break, and in the middle of Clark's testimony, District Attorney Michael Allen said that information recovered from a budget rental van on February 1, 2020, showed Stauch traveling from Colorado to Florida and then South Carolina.

Allen went on to say that the data showed Stauch making two stops in Pensacola, Florida just after midnight on February 4.

As Allen continued to present his case, the District Attorney said that Stauch made a reservation at a Candlewood Suites in Pensacola using her cell phone, and that around 4:15 a.m. on February 4th, her phone pinged about three miles from where Gannon's remains were found.

Colette Bordelon A picture of Gannon Stauch is framed at his father's home.

Earlier this year, Stauch waived her right to counsel and chose to represent herself. That decision pushed back her originally scheduled preliminary hearing dates, which were set for mid-March.

Stauch was adamant about representing herself, saying she did not believe experts in the legal system held much value in this case. In her Arguello Advisement, she said she has "23 hours a day to work." She also compared the case to poker and said she has an "ace in the hole," insinuating she is innocent.

At her Arguello Advisement, Stauch said she is "confident" in two pieces of evidence "that no science can discredit, and it will clear my name."

Stauch's preliminary hearing was moved to May 20, to give her time to review evidence while in jail.

Then, court documents released on May 3 show Stauch requested a state attorney be appointed to her case, after waiving her right to counsel and deciding to represent herself. Records filed on May 7 show her advisory counsel while a pro se defendant, Josh Tolini, has been appointed to the case.

Stauch's preliminary hearing was pushed back to September 9 and 10 to give Tolini time to review all of the evidence in this case. Tolini also had many other cases already scheduled this summer.

District Attorney Michael Allen has said the two days blocked off for the preliminary hearing, with a third day just in case, should be enough time. The case core is about 1,800 pages, with a total of around 26,000 pages.

The prosecution's witness list for the preliminary hearing has also been released online. Out of the seven names listed, five are from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, and one is from the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI). Harley Hunt, Stauch's daughter, is also on the list. "The standard at a preliminary hearing is very, very low, for a state to meet their burden for the case to continue. But, I think it does give us a preview of what to expect. Outside of all the forensic evidence that we expect to see in the trial, we want some of that common sense evidence as well," said Stephen Longo, a local attorney who has been following the case closely.

READ THE ARREST AFFIDAVIT FOR LETECIA STAUCH

According to the arrest affidavit, investigators believe Gannon was murdered in his bedroom by Stauch on January 27 because of blood evidence they found. Stauch then loaded Gannon's body into her Volkswagen Tiguan, according to the document.

The arrest affidavit claims Stauch texted Hunt to buy carpet cleaner, trash bags, and baking soda. Investigators believe these products were used to clean Gannon's murder scene. The affidavit states there is a receipt to confirm the purchase.

Investigators said Stauch's "story dramatically changed multiple times" in the days following January 27. There is no information available in the affidavit about the discovery of Gannon's remains in the panhandle of Florida on March 20, since her arrest happened on March 2.

Following the discovery in Florida, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed additional charges against Stauch. Here's a full list:

Count 1 - Murder in the first degree (first-degree felony)

Count 2 - Murder in the first degree (first-degree felony)

Count 3 - Child abuse resulting in death (second-degree felony)

Count 4 - Tampering with a deceased human body (third-degree felony)

Count 5 - Tampering with physical evidence (sixth-degree felony)

Count 6 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of firearm

Count 7 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a blunt instrument

Count 8 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a knife or other sharp instrument

Count 9 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - unlawfully causing the death of Gannon Stauch

Count 10 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a firearm related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

Count 11 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a blunt instrument related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

Count 12 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - use of a knife or other sharp instrument related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

Count 13 - Crime of violence (special enhancer) - unlawfully causing the death of Gannon Stauch related to murder in the first degree - child under 12 years of age

