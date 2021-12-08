Dozens of precooked ham, pepperoni products recalled over listeria concern

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Alexander & Hornung is pulling 17 meat products off the shelves due to concerns over listeria contamination. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, recalled products include cooked ham and pepperoni products, such as semi-boneless hams, spiral hams and pepperoni slices.

In an alert issued Dec. 5, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that these meat products were produced on different dates and shipped nationwide. They are asking you to check your fridge, freezer or pantry to see if you’ve got any of the affected items.

The products in question are sold under a variety of names, including Alexander & Hornung, Niman Ranch, Food Club, Five Star, Big Y, Butcher Boy, Garrett Valley Farms, Open Nature and Wellshire. All recalled products will have the stamp “EST. 10125” inside the USDA Mark of Inspection.

For full information on how to find the USDA Mark of Inspection on food labels, visit the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website here. Below is a sample of what one of the recall-affected labels looks like.

The good news is that the USDA says no listeria outbreaks associated with these ham and pepperoni products have yet been reported.

Listeria is caused by eating food contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria is generally not serious in healthy individuals, but it can be dangerous for pregnant women as the bacteria can spread to the baby in utero. Listeria can also be fatal to those with weakened immune systems and elderly people.

Symptoms of listeria include flu-like symptoms like fever, stiff muscles, headache, diarrhea, nausea, chills and more. These symptoms can occur up to two days after you eat contaminated food. For those who aren’t pregnant and those with healthy immune systems, listeria generally resolves on its own.

If you are concerned you may have been eaten one of these recalled Alexander & Hornung pepperoni and ham products, visit your doctor and share your concerns.

To find an exhaustive list of the Alexander & Hornung pepperoni and ham products that are being recalled, visit Consumer Reports. You can return any recalled items to the original store you purchased them from for a refund, or you can call the Alexander & Hornung recall hotline at 866-866-3703.

