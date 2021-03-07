Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

Pope Francis Ends Iraq Tour, Urging Christians To Forgive And Rebuild

The pope rounded out his four-day, six-city tour by holding a mass that some 8,000 people attended.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 1:42 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 15:42:00-05

Pope Francis has wrapped up a historic trip to Iraq urging Christians there to move past the injustices done to them by Muslim extremists and help rebuild the country's religious community.

Hope...he said... is "more powerful than hatred... and peace more powerful than war..."

In his four day visit to Iraq, he visited multiple places of worship destroyed by ISIS terrorists, who drove out much of the country's Christian population during their three-year rule. There are only a few hundred thousand Christians there today, compared to the 1.5 million before 2003. 

Some 8,000 people joined him for a mass in a northern Kurdish stadium ending what the Vatican News called his *most important trip yet as pope.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy