Police Say 'Nothing Is Off The Table' In Shooting Investigation

Police say they're looking at every possible angle in their investigation into the recent shootings that left eight people dead. Six were Asian women.

“We are looking at everything to make sure that we discover and determine what the motive of our homicides were," said Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Police say they haven't ruled out that the killings were a hate crime.

Under Georgia state law, additional penalties can be imposed for certain crimes motivated by race, religion or nationality.

Investigators also said they believe the suspect previously visited two of the locations where people were killed.

