Pfizer Vaccine Effective Against South African Variant

Pfizer just announced this morning that its COVID vaccine is effective against the South African COVID variant.

That's according to its latest trial data.

The drugmaker said 12,000 participants in its Phase 3 clinical trial developed high levels of protection against the coronavirus six months after receiving their second dose.

Those high levels of protection extended to "currently circulating variants."

Pfizer says it will now apply for full FDA approval and submit its trial data for peer review.

Trending stories at Newsy.com