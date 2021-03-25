Oxford University To Study Mixing COVID-19 Vaccines

Have you ever wondered if you can get a COVID vaccine from one company...And get your second dose from a different company?

For the first time, researchers are taking a look at how safe that might be.

Oxford University in England is leading the trial.

Two groups are getting a combination of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines.

A third group is getting two doses of the same vaccine.

If researchers find it is safe and effective this could help more people get vaccinated as some communities struggle with supply issues.

