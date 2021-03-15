Menu

Watch
NewsNationalNewsy

Actions

New York Governor's Office Accused Of Launching Pressure Campaign

New York state's "vaccine czar" reportedly called county executives to gauge support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who's facing calls to resign.
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 3:38 PM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 17:38:29-04

New allegations in New York of a pressure campaign with COVID vaccines hanging in the balance.

Trending stories at Newsy.com

Newsy 2021
Newsy