Nike is suing the company that released a customized shoe in collaboration with artist Lil Nas X.

The controversial shoe, known as "Satan Shoes," was created by MSCHF. The company revealed the shoes contain a drop of human blood inside the sole.

Nike accuses MSCHF of trademark infringement.

Lil Nas X is not named in the lawsuit, but all 666 pairs of the modified Nike shoes sold out quickly on Monday.

Trending stories at Newsy.com