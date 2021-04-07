NewsNationalNewsy Actions Facebook Tweet Email Back In The Ballpark During A Pandemic Newsy's Lauren Magarino shows what it's like inside one of the most famous ballparks in America, Wrigley Field. By: Lauren Magarino Posted at 12:33 PM, Apr 07, 2021 and last updated 2021-04-07 14:33:21-04 Trending stories at Newsy.comWXYZ: What's Driving Michigan's COVID Surge?Texas, georgia push back on vaccine passportsU.K. Begins Rollout Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Newsy 2021 Sign up for the Rebound Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Rebound Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters