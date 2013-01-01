Sunday Morning Update

Areas of patchy AM fog, then gradually clearing skies. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s in Denver. More sunshine for the mountains. Winds calm and clouds increase, with lows in the teens, this Christmas Eve.

Denver/Front Range: Areas AM fog, then mostly sunny skies. Highs in the low to mid-30s. Lows in the teens early tomorrow morning.

Foothills: Mostly sunny day. Highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds increase tonight, and there is a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the teens and single digits.

NE Plains: Patchy fog, then sunny skies. Highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Lows in the teens and single digits early tomorrow morning.

Mountains: Mostly sunny Sunday. Highs in the 20s and 30s. Then, the chance of moderate to heavy snow in the northern and central mountains tonight. Lows tonight in the single digits and teens.

Western Slope: Increasing clouds, and scattered snow showers late. Highs only in the 30s. Overnight lows in the teens and 20s.

Extended forecast: Temperatures will rebound to near seasonal values, around 40 degrees, on Christmas Day. Denver and the plains will be dry and mostly sunny. However, the mountains have another good chance at moderate to heavy snowfall. Please practice caution if traveling! Chilly and sunny Tuesday, in the low 30s, then low 40s return Wednesday.