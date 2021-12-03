Watch
Tropical storm brewing in Bay of Bengal off Indian coast

AP
This Thursday, Dec, 2, 2021, satellite image released by NASA shows a storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Indian authorities issued an alert, shut schools and canceled trains in parts of the country on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, as rescue teams braced for the tropical storm to possibly make landfall. (NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS) via AP)
India Storm
Posted at 5:48 AM, Dec 03, 2021
HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Indian authorities have issued an alert, shut schools and canceled trains in parts of the country as rescue teams brace for a tropical storm brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

The storm is expected to hit the coastline of the southern state of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday, then enter eastern Odisha and West Bengal states on Sunday with wind speeds of up to 62 mph.

Scientists say severe storms are becoming more frequent in India and changing climate patterns have caused them to become more intense.

Relief officials say fishing boats have been ordered to return to harbor and thousands of rescue and relief teams are fanning out for recovery operations.

