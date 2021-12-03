Watch
Taliban ban forced marriages of women in Afghanistan

Bernat Armangue/AP
Taliban fighters ride in a boat in the Qargha dam outside Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sept. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Posted at 6:22 AM, Dec 03, 2021
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban have decreed that they are banning the forced marriage of women in the war-torn country, in what appears to be a move to address criteria that developed nations consider a precondition to recognize their government and restore aid.

The move announced by Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhunzada came as poverty is surging in Afghanistan, following the religious militia’s takeover in August that pushed out U.S. and international forces and led foreign governments to halt funds that had been a mainstay of the economy.

Women’s rights improved markedly over the past two decades of international presence in Afghanistan, but are seen as under threat with the return of the Taliban.

