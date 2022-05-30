Watch
Man disguised as old woman throws cake at glass protecting Mona Lisa

Thibault Camus/AP
The Leonardo da Vinci's painting Mona Lisa is on display, at the Louvre museum, in Paris, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019. The Louvre, the home of the "Mona Lisa," is commemorating the 500th anniversary of Leonardo Da Vinci's death with a landmark new exhibit. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Posted at 5:24 AM, May 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-30 07:24:50-04

PARIS (AP) — A man seemingly disguised as an old woman in a wheelchair threw a piece of cake at the glass protecting the Mona Lisa at the Louvre Museum and shouted at people to think of planet Earth.

Videos posted on social media seem to show a young man in a wig and lipstick who had arrived in a wheelchair.

The man, whose identity was unknown, was also seen throwing roses in the museum gallery.

The cake attack left a conspicuous white creamy smear on the glass, but Leonardo da Vinci's famous work was unharmed.

