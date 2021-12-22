Working brush fire on Blodgett Peak in northwest Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs Fire Department and El Paso County crews are on scene at Blodgett Open Space for a small brush fire reported before 6 a.m. Tuesday. The fire is less than an acre in size near the top of Blodgett Peak. So far, there is no reported growth in fire size.

There are no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders in place for nearby homes.

CSFD asks that you do not call 911 to report this fire. Avoid the area as crews work the incident.

Wildland fire crews will have to hike rough terrain to get to the location about halfway to the peak. Colorado Springs Utilities is lending a hand with ATVs to get crews within a mile of the location. The US Air Force Academy Fire Department is also assisting in this effort.

Wildland Fire Fighters from Colorado Springs Utilities have arrived with Off-road Vehicles to get closer to the Blodgett Peak Fire. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/jqBuLkDfSZ — PhotoJuice News5 (@PhotoJuiceNews5) December 22, 2021

As of 7:15 a.m., winds are around 24 mph out of the north and northwest with humidity at 11%.

First Alert 5 Weather Meteorologist Alex O'Brien explains there is a lot of dry brush and trees in the area, plus we are under high fire danger conditions today. The location is right about where the Waldo Canyon Fire stopped in the summer of 2012, leaving many burned-out trees on the range.

KOAA viewers shared video of units at the trailhead and of the small fire on the peak.

#Fire on Blodgett Peak on the west side of #coloradosprings #cowx. I'm getting rocked by strong dry downsloping west winds at the base of the mountains, which could be problematic for fire containment. pic.twitter.com/O3xdEDKOMH — Matt Minnillo and Blue Thunder (@MattBlueThunder) December 22, 2021

Blodgett Open Space is in northwest Colorado Springs southwest of the US Air Force Academy. The entrance to the open space is off of Woodmen Road with a neighborhood nearby.