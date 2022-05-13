Woman dies in Thursday fire at mobile home park in Colorado Springs

DENVER – A woman died in the fire at the Skylark Mobile Home Park in Colorado Springs on Thursday, which destroyed eight homes, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said Friday.

Sandy Wilson, a spokesperson for the coroner's office, confirmed to Denver7 Friday afternoon the woman had died at one of the mobile homes that had caught fire. She said the office was still working to identify her. The Colorado Sun first reported the woman's death Friday.

The fire at the mobile home park started around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Three homes were already on fire by the time firefighters arrived, and propane tanks were fueling the flames, according to the fire department.

Eight homes were destroyed, and others suffered some damage, fire officials said. The fire happened while others burned in the area, fueled by dry conditions and high winds. Fifty firefighters responded to this fire, according to the fire department.

On Thursday, CSFD said they were not aware of any injuries in the fire, which was contained by 2:30 p.m. Thursday. People were initially evacuated to a VASA Fitness, then to the Grace Baptist Church, though that closed for the night.

People who were getting services there had other arrangements made for them by the city, according to a spokesperson. A cause of the fire has yet to be determined.