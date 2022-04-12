BEULAH, Colo. — Two vacant structures that caught fire are the cause of a 2-3 acre wildfire in Beulah.

The fire is in the 8700 block of Pine Drive, according to a spokesperson for Beulah Fire Protection and Ambulance District.

The fire is under control but has not been contained.

An evacuation notice has been issued for a half-mile radius of the fire.

The Grand View Church, located at 8326 CO-78, has been designated as an evacuation center, and representatives with the Red Cross are en route.

Pueblo District 70's Beulah K-8 will be closed Tuesday due to the wildfire.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.