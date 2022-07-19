Watch Now
Wildfire reported west of Durango Tuesday afternoon, La Plata County officials say

Posted at 1:30 PM, Jul 19, 2022
DURANGO, Colo. – A wildfire was reported Tuesday west of Durango, according to La Plata County officials.

The wildfire – burning west of the Twin Buttes subdivision and west of County Road 206 – was reported at noon and is estimated to be between “one-half and one acre” in size burning on private land within Durango city limits, according to La Plata County public and governmental affairs manager Ted Holteen.

Air resources were en route to help firefighters on the ground, he said.

No structures were threatened so far but smoke is visible from Durango and Highway 160 west, according to Durango Fire Rescue officials.

This is a developing breaking news story and will be updated.

