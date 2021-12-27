Wildfire reported near C-470 and Kipling in Jefferson County, evacuations underway

DENVER – Residents of an apartment complex were evacuated, a pre-evacuation notification was issued for Ken Caryl Valley and parts of C-470 was shut down following reports of a wildfire in Jefferson County Monday afternoon.

Residents of the Westerly Apartments were being evacuated after the fire broke out near C-470 and Kipling shortly after 2:30 p.m., according to South Metro Fire Rescue officials. West Metro Fire Rescue officials were also responding to the blaze.

C-470 was closed in both from Ken Caryl to Kipling “due to fire activity at Ken Caryl Avenue," the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) said in a tweet.

Evacuated residents can go to Chatfield High School.

Hildebrand Ranch Park closed due to wildfire operations, Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies said as they advised the public to please avoid the area.

This is a developing breaking news story.