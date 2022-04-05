Wildfire reported in Carriage Hills area in Boulder County

BOULDER, Colo. — A wildfire has been reported in Boulder County about four miles north of the City of Boulder.

The wildfire is currently about half an acre in size burning in the Carriage Hills area, according to the Boulder County Sheriff's Office. The fire has already been contained and firefighters are currently mopping it up, the sheriff's office said.

Officials with the sheriff's office say the fire is in an area that is sheltered from the wind, though the area is currently under a high wind warning. In the Boulder area, gusts of wind have already topped 70 miles per hour as of Tuesday morning.

Strong winds are blowing over the higher elevations and east slopes of the Front Range, occasionally reaching the base of the foothills. Travelers should be alert for sudden gusts, and high profile vehicles should consider avoiding these areas. #cowx pic.twitter.com/cbtqEWS2c9 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) April 5, 2022

No one was injured and no structures were lost.

Denver7 has confirmed with a community member that a pre-evacuation notice went out by voicemail to some community members.

"We've been through this before. I have a lot of confidence in our fire crews. It's raining, so that helps," said Sarah Barnes, who packed up out of precaution when she got the alert. "Hopefully the wind will die down and they'll be able to get it under control, but it's always better to be safe than sorry.

This is a developing story and will be updated.