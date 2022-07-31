Wildfire prompts evacuations in Larimer County

DENVER — Larimer County crews are responding to a wildfire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29.

Authorities have issued mandatory evacuations for residents for in the Wild Wing Drive area.

The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary is approximately one mile north of County Road 12.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Berthoud Community Center, located at 248 Welch Ave. in Berthoud.

The fire was first reported Sunday afternoon.

Specific numbers on the size of the blaze was not immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.