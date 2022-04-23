Watch
Evacuation orders lifted following wildfire near Peyton in eastern El Paso County

El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 22:20:08-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. – Residents near Peyton in eastern El Paso County were able to return home nearly two hours after they were told to leave when a wildfire ignited in the area.

Deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 7:30 p.m. that residents living between Peyton Highway to Highway 24, and from Bradshaw to Spencer Roads, could go back home after a wildfire broke out in the area of Bradshaw Road and Blue Lake Lane sometime before 6:45 p.m. Friday.

No other information about the fire, including its size, containment or what caused it, was immediately available from fire officials at the scene.

The area is under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Friday. Winds are currently blowing 32 mph with gusts up to 48 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity is at 13% for the area.

