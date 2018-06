CONIFER, Colo. — A small wildfire burning near the town of Conifer in Jefferson County has prompted authorities to order the evacuation of several homes in the area.

The Wamblee Fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. Friday.

The 2.5-acre blaze has not burned any structures at this time, but sheriff officials say it’s getting too close to about 20 homes in the 13800 block of Wamblee Trail.

Residents in those 20 homes were ordered to evacuate around 5:15 p.m., sheriff spokesperson Jenny Fulton said. A shelter has been set up at Conifer High School.

Several crews, led by the Evergreen Fire Department, are working the fire. The exact cause is unknown.