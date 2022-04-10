Wildfire in northwest Pueblo forces evacuation of animal shelter

PUEBLO, Colorado — Firefighters in Pueblo are battling a fast-moving grassfire that's burning in an open space north of the Arkansas River close to W 11th St and N Pueblo Blvd.

A spokesperson for the Pueblo Fire Department said the fire is burning trees and brush in that open space and that homes in the area are under pre-evacuation orders.

Pueblo Fire wants everyone to avoid the area so crews can fight the fire. "Some houses were threatened initially. Poor conditions expected to worsen," the department wrote in a tweet.

The staff at the PAWS For Life animal shelter has evacuated all animals from their facility at 800 N. Pueblo Boulevard.

There is no need for further assistance from the public in the evacuation effort, but the organization says assistance would be welcome at the Pueblo State Fairgrounds (1001 Beulah Ave, Pueblo, CO) where they have temporarily relocated.

The staff is in need of water, dog and cat food, along with any other useful resources.

HELPING THE ANIMALS DURING PUEBLO WILDFIRE: People around Pueblo are urgently loading up animals from the PAWS for Life Animal Shelter. @KOAA pic.twitter.com/o1UkoNHbrv — Carl Winder KOAA (@CWinderKOAA) April 10, 2022

Smoke from the fire could be seen from as far away as Lake Pueblo. Winds in the area are around 38 mph out of the west.

Live view from KOAA-TV Studios in Pueblo.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 8pm to include Pueblo,, the San Luis Valley, Fremont County, Teller County, El Paso County, eastern Huerfano County, central and eastern Las Animas County, Otero County, Kiowa County, Crowley County, and Bent County. Humidity will drop below 10% and winds will gust frequently 30-40 mph, and as high as 55 mph.

This is a developing story. News 5 has a crew headed to the area. Check back for updates.

#BREAKINGNEWS : 🔥 FIRE IN PUEBLO NEAR PUEBLO BLVD. This video is from Austin Groves via Facebook. Area nearby is under pre-evacuation. I just spoke to Paws For Life, they are evacuating animals & asking people to CLEAR THE AREA so they can get cars out @KOAA @PFDPIO pic.twitter.com/XhDorAimjS — Natalie Chuck KOAA (@NatalieChuck) April 10, 2022

