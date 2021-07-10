Wildfire discovered near Clark, 250 acres burned

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire was reported Friday afternoon near Clark, according to Routt County officials.

The fire, which is being called the Morgan Creek incident and Seedhouse Area Fire, has so far burned 250 acres and is 0% contained. It was discovered at approximately 1:11 p.m.

At this time, only voluntary evacuations are in place for the eastern Seedhouse area.

Road closures are currently in place for County Road 64, Forest Service Road 400, County Road 64A and Forest Service Road 441.

Details on how the fire started were not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.