EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in the 3000 block of S. Calhan Highway in El Paso County has been contained.

The mandatory evacuation issued within 1 mile of the area has been lifted, and residents are able to return or stay home, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The size of the fire has not yet been reported.

Tri-County Fire Protection District was the primary agency responding.

UPDATE. Wildland fire in 3000 block S. Calhan Hwy has been contained. 1-mile mandatory evac has been lifted. Residents are free to return/remain home. https://t.co/hCu1J4T1Kr pic.twitter.com/aSt2oPnT2D — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) April 12, 2022

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.