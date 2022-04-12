Watch
Wildfire contained in 3000 block of S Calhan Highway

Posted at 7:12 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 09:13:27-04

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A wildfire in the 3000 block of S. Calhan Highway in El Paso County has been contained.

The mandatory evacuation issued within 1 mile of the area has been lifted, and residents are able to return or stay home, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

The size of the fire has not yet been reported.

Tri-County Fire Protection District was the primary agency responding.

