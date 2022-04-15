Wildfire burning north of Lyons, evacuations underway

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities are responding to a wildfire in the area of Blue Mountain north of Lyons, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.

All residents on Vision Way, Dakota Ridge Road, Chimney Hollow Road and Moss Rock Drive (both Larimer County and Boulder County) are under mandatory evacuation orders, the sheriff's office said. The fire is burning about four miles north of Lyons near Vision Way and County Road 37E.

Residents can evacuate to the parking lot of the LifeBridge Christian Church, located at 10345 Ute Highway in Longmont.

The fire has been called the 37E Fire, according to Berthoud Fire protection District, which is one of the many agencies responding to the blaze.

Two single-engine air tankers were providing aerial support on the fire as of 4:45 p.m.

The Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and State Emergency Operations Center are both monitoring the fire to help with resource requests.

Wind gusts in the area were around 15 miles per hour as of 4:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is not a red flag warning in that area of far southern Larimer County, but a red flag warning is in effect until 7 p.m. for the northern part of Boulder County because of relative humidity around 15% and winds gusting 20-30 mph.

To receive updates on evacuations and emergencies in Larimer County, text LCEVAC to 888777 or visit NoCo Alert's website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.