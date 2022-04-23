Wildfire burning in Custer County producing ‘heavy smoke’; some road closures in effect

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. – A wildfire burning in an old burn scar in Custer County has forced the closure of some roads Friday afternoon.

The fire, which is burning on County Road 387 in Wetmore, is estimated to be 5 acres in size with heavy smoke, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

CR 387 is closed to the Pueblo County Line, deputies said. They ask people in the area to stay away so firefighters can work to put the fire out.

The area is under a red flag warning until 9 p.m. Friday. Winds are currently blowing 36 mph with gusts up to 47 mph, according to the National Weather Service. Humidity is as low as 6%.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.