Voluntary evacuation notices issued for Masonville area due to wildfire

DENVER – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued a voluntary evacuation notice for some people who live in the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir areas Monday due to a wildfire in the area.

The sheriff’s office issued the voluntary evacuation for people living between Glade Road east to Rim Rock Valley Lane and W. County Road 38E south to Muley Park Road.

Fort Collins police said some smoke could be seen southwest of the city south of the reservoir the reservoir. The Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority said crews were at the scene of the fire shortly before noon.

You may see smoke southwest of Fort Collins. Please don't call 911 to report it; @LovelandFRA is aware & addressing the vegetation fire. https://t.co/dfuA4sKSUS — Fort Collins Police (@FCPolice) September 20, 2021

Few other details were immediately available about the wildfire.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

