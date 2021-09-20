Watch
Voluntary evacuation notices issued for Masonville area due to wildfire

Deputy Eric Schultz/Larimer County Sheriff
Larimer County Sheriff's Office vehicle
Posted at 12:04 PM, Sep 20, 2021
DENVER – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued a voluntary evacuation notice for some people who live in the Masonville and South Horsetooth Reservoir areas Monday due to a wildfire in the area.

The sheriff’s office issued the voluntary evacuation for people living between Glade Road east to Rim Rock Valley Lane and W. County Road 38E south to Muley Park Road.

Fort Collins police said some smoke could be seen southwest of the city south of the reservoir the reservoir. The Larimer Emergency Telephone Authority said crews were at the scene of the fire shortly before noon.

Few other details were immediately available about the wildfire.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

