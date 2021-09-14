Watch
Virginia Dale Fire in Larimer County, now 25% contained, sees no overnight growth

Livermore Fire Protection District
Posted at 8:41 AM, Sep 14, 2021
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire crews are continuing to work at the Virginia Dale Fire in northern Larimer County Tuesday morning.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office said the fire had not grown overnight — staying at 25 acres — and was 25% contained.

Crews worked late into the evening Monday to suppress the fire.

As of this morning, the sheriff's office is in command of the fire, it said.

The Virginia Dale Fire broke out Monday west of US 287 at milemarker 381, which is near N. Colorado Road 43F where the Dale Creek crosses US 287.

It's not clear how the fire started.

