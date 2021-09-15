Virginia Dale Fire burning in northern Larimer County 100% contained

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The Virginia Dale Fire burning in northern Larimer County is now 100% contained, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office reported the fire did not grow overnight and remained at 24 acres, though Tuesday morning it was reported at 25 acres.

Fire crews are focusing on addressing hot spots to bring the fire under control, the sheriff’s office said.

The Virginia Dale Fire started Monday west of U.S. 287 at mile marker 381, which is near N. Colorado Road 43F where the Dale Creek crosses U.S. 287.

A cause has not yet been determined.