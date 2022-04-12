U.S. 50 closed between Las Animas and La Junta due to wildfire

BENT COUNTY — According to CDOT, U.S. 50 is closed between Las Animas and La Junta due to a wildfire.

According to the Bent County Sheriff's Office, there are multiple evacuations because of the fire.

According to the National Weather Service Pueblo, satellite imagery indicates there is a large fire near Fort Lyon in Bent County.

Satellite imagery indicates a large fire near Fort Lyon in Bent County, and near Cheraw in Otero County. Evacuations have been ordered in Fort Lyon. #cowx pic.twitter.com/hzTaa5R3sp — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 12, 2022

There are also 50-60 mph winds in the area according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene. This is a developing story.



_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.